Television | Blond's revenge is being made into a TV series, produced by Reese Witherspoon

The movie Blonde's Revenge was Reese Witherspoon's breakthrough in the early 2000s.

Comedy movie About Blondie's Revenge a TV series is being made, the film magazine tells Deadline and entertainment magazine Variety.

The series is coming to and will be produced by Amazon's streaming service Reese Witherspoon production company Hello Sunshine. Witherspoon performed In Blondin's Revenge and in its sequel the protagonist Elle Woods.

First Revenge of a blond was released in 2001 and was a success in cinemas. The comedy tells the story of Elle Woods, who is applying to Harvard University to study law, and defies traditional notions of intelligent women.

The film was based on an American writer by Amanda Brown to the novel Legally Blonde.

In the year A sequel was released in 2003, and in 2009, the third part, which went straight to video distribution, was released, in which Witherspoon did not appear, but worked as a producer.

The third film, intended for theatrical release, starring Witherspoon, has been in development for years, but the project has not progressed to production.

The TV series was expected, because in 2022 Amazon bought the production and distribution company Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), whose catalog Revenge of a blond belongs.

Movie brought Witherspoon to international popularity and she has since also made a name for herself as a drama actress and producer. In 2006, she received the Academy Award for Best Actress Johnny Cash's about a movie about life Walk the Line (2005).

Witherspoon's production projects in recent years have included drama series Big Little Lies (HBO) and The Morning Show (Apple tv+), in which he has also acted.

Future with Witherspoon Revenge of a blond series are produced Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savagewhich are known The O.C– and Gossip Girl – as the creators of the series. Schwartz and Savage are also involved in writing the script for the upcoming series.