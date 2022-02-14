The Kremlin: there is a channel for dialogue, but it is minimal. A solution must take our interests into account

“We expect these meager channels for dialogue will eventually allow us to find some sort of reciprocity on the part of our opponents and the desire to find a solution that will truly mean taking our interests into account.” This was said this morning by the spokesman of the Kremlin, Dmitri Peskov, taken up by the Russian agency Ria Novosti. “In the context of essential issues for us, the Americans ignore our concerns, and I am referring to the question of the security guarantees that President Putin has placed”, said Peskov. “So – he continued – in this regard the situation is not it is rosy, but we still hope. As reasonable people, we are preparing for the worst, but we still hope for the best. “

Today begins the two days of Olaf Scholz, first in Kiev and tomorrow in Moscow. Before leaving, the German Chancellor warned the Kremlin: «A further military aggression would have very serious consequences for Russia. I totally agree with our allies on this. “We expect urgent signs of de-escalation from Moscow, and further military aggression would have very serious consequences for Russia. I totally agree with our allies on this. We are witnessing a very serious threat to peace in Europe ».

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio will leave tomorrow first for Kiev, then for Moscow.