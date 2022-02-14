Results The S Group performed better than in the previous year, although the hotel and restaurant sector suffered from restrictions

The combined operating profit of the S Group and the SOK Corporation in 2021 was EUR 280 million. SOK Corporation’s operating result became positive.

Pandemic in 2021, the S Group and the SOK Corporation had a twofold impact: the grocery store and transport shops flourished, but the hotel and restaurant business suffered due to restrictions.

The combined operating profit of the regional cooperatives and the SOK Corporation in 2021 was EUR 280 million, which was EUR 84 million better than in the previous year.

The S Group’s sales improved by 5.9 per cent from the previous year. The growth was driven by supermarket sales, which increased its sales by 3.2 percent. Growth was driven by corona restrictions that closed restaurants and took people to work remotely.

Urban centers remained quiet due to the pandemic, which negatively affected department store and specialty store sales. Nevertheless, the business area’s sales increased by 3.7 percent.

SOK Corporation’s operating result rose to EUR 20 million. In 2020, the operating profit was three million minus. The losses of the hotel subsidiary Sokotel Oy vaccinate the SOK Corporation’s result.

I eat In terms of e-commerce, the year was strong, says the S Group’s retail CDO Jarkko Kyttänen. The group built a new online store and acquired new digital know-how for the future, Kyttänen says.

Up to a quarter of the growth in the grocery trade came through the online store, and the market grew by 55 percent from 2020. The average purchase in the online store was worth about 120 euros, and in 2021, more than 30,000 orders were placed per week.

ABC stores increased sales by 21.1 percent, and part of the result is explained by higher fuel prices.

On the other hand, the ABC restaurants were quiet. The tourism and catering trade did not reach the expected targets.

Although sales in this area grew by 12.3 percent compared to 2020, driven by milder interest rate restrictions in the summer and early fall, the year was the second darkest in the business area’s history.

“This has been a tough time for the hotel and restaurant business. For the next six years, we will work to earn back the money we lost during the pandemic. However, we have made efforts to invest in the industry, as we believe that operations will recover quickly, ”says Laine.

Restrictions During this period, some workers in the tourism and hotel industry moved to supermarkets to work.

“Thousands of layoffs have been avoided when we have been able to provide replacement work for tourism and restaurant professionals,” Laine says.

At the same time, however, labor shortages have been identified, particularly in the hotel and restaurant sector.

SOK’s Vice President, Human Resources Hanne Lehtovuori says the group has about a thousand jobs open at all times and several thousand new employees will be recruited throughout the year.

To alleviate the labor shortage, the company provides in-house coaching and training and helps employees adapt to new types of tasks. For example, the growth of e-commerce is changing jobs, Lehtovuori says.

In addition, Lehtovuori emphasizes co-operation with various authorities in order to attract more labor to Finland from abroad and to make foreigners already in Finland more flexible.

“We think getting a job should always be worthwhile. We believe that work will bring well-being not only to the author but also to Finland as a whole, ”says Lehtovuori.

S Group invested EUR 786 million in 2021, which was more than EUR 140 million more than in the previous year.

Investments included the renewal of the service network, digitalisation, e-commerce and renewable energy. The group has invested in, among other things, the charging network for electric boards and solar electricity.

In addition, Simon Sarvisuo is completing one of the largest EUR 150 million wind farm investments in the country. Gigawatti Oy, a subsidiary of S-Voima Oy, which is owned by cooperatives and SOK, is responsible for the investment. The wind farm will be fully operational in the summer of 2022.

SOK Corporation invests EUR 127 million.

Of the year During 2021, the price of both fertilizers and feed and electricity rose significantly, driving many farmers into distress. Producers have accused the trade of trampling on prices in a difficult situation.

Laine says the S Group recognizes the plight of producers. Laine anticipates that producers will be given relief as negotiations with trade and seller parties progress.

“Cost pressures seem to be reflected in purchasing negotiations. In this shock, it is important that the state and the banks also take steps to ensure that the cost spike does not place an unreasonable burden on farmers, ”says Laine.