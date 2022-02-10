Kiev denounces: “140,000 Russian soldiers on our borders”. And he begins his maneuvers with drones and anti-tank rockets supplied by the Americans

Russia and Ukraine are flexing their muscles, while international diplomacy tries to stem an increasingly dangerous crisis: this morning the Russian-Belarusian military exercise “Union Resolve 2022” began in Belarus: the Ministry of Defense in Moscow announced it. The objective of the military maneuvers, the note reads, is “to practice averting and repelling external aggression through a defensive operation, to combat terrorism and to defend the interests of the State of the Union”. Ten days of joint military exercises that mark, according to NATO, the largest Russian deployment in the former Soviet republic since the Cold War. Moscow repeats that it will withdraw the military, about 30,000, from the Belarusian territory as soon as the maneuvers are finished but the tension inevitably increases.

Kiev, which denounces the increase to 140 thousand soldiers of the Russian military force deployed close to its borders, begins its military exercises today, with the use of armed drones and anti-tank rockets supplied by the United States and others Countries Born. The maneuvers of the Ukrainian forces, as well as the Russian ones, will continue until the 20th of this month.

“Everything leads us to think that it is a gesture of great violence that worries us”, commented the French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, who spoke of “extremely massive” maneuvers a few hours before the face to face of the number one of the Elysée Macron with Putin, in an attempt to favor a de-escalation.

Born, the stick and the carrot

“This morning I sent a letter to the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, reiterating my invitation to Russia to continue our dialogue in a series of meetings in the NATO-Russia Council to find a diplomatic path,” said the Secretary General of the Born, Jens Stoltenberg, in a joint press conference with the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. “We are ready to listen to Russian concerns,” he added, “but NATO will not compromise on its key principles. Russia will pay a heavy price if it chooses conflict ».

Boris Johnson: “Most dangerous moment for Europe in decades”

For his part, the British Prime Minister did not rule out military aid to Kiev in the event of a Russian attack, adding that he deems it necessary to strengthen NATO troops in view of a particularly tense situation. «We are facing the most serious security crisis for Europe in decades», Johnson added in reference to «what will happen in the next few days. We must resist and oppose any return to the times when the destinies of nations were decided over their heads by a small group of superpowers ».

Moscow evacuates non-essential staff from the embassy in Kiev

Russia has invited non-essential personnel in its embassy in Ukraine to temporarily leave the country. This was stated by Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov, quoted by TASS.