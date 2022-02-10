Police Police face potential security threat – police say they have ‘stepped up preparedness’

The police board says police preparedness has been stepped up due to a potential threat.

According to the police, it is possible to do business at the police offices because the potential threat is to the police.

“In general, the police ensure the safety of both their own personnel and customers in all situations, as required by the situation,” the National Board of Police states in a press release.

The police board does not say what kind of threat it may be and what measures it has taken in the police.

Be the first to report a potential security threat Evening News. According to it, the situation has been widely reacted to and prepared for in police stations around the country.

According to the IS, access control at the police station located in the area of ​​the Inner Finland Police Department has been specified, staff has been increased and security checks are being carried out on those working in the department.

