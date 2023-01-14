Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider has been available for a couple of days on PC, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, and obviously a spectacular one could not be missing launch trailerwhich in this case illustrates the peculiarities ofretro-style action platformer developed by joymasher.

In the review of Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider we underlined precisely the qualities and atmospheres of a work that refers to the classic shinobiwith all its edge and ingenuity that nevertheless are still fascinating for the nostalgic.

“Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider is the most mature fruit of a development studio that never ceases to amaze with its ability to look at classic video games, identifying their strengths so as to replicate them perfectly, while reworking them to obtain a result every time unique”, wrote our Simone Tagliaferri.

“The paradox is that precisely its greatest strength is its greatest weakness, for Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider seems uninterested in speaking to a modern audience, aiming solely at those who are able to understand and appreciate its many sources. Handsome and grumpy at the same time, almost ruthless in his unwillingness to compromise.”