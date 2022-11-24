Moldova restores electricity after Russian bombing against the Ukrainian grid

Moldova has practically fully restored the electricity supply in the country this Thursday after suffering a massive blackout the day before due to Russian bombing against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, in the absence of reconnecting some 10,000 consumers to the network, as reported by the Premier Energy distributor.

According to this company, at 8:00 in the morning, more than 860,000 clients in the center and south of the republic had light again in their homes, according to the Moldovan outlet Replica.

In turn, due to deteriorating weather conditions overnight, with torrential rains and wind, various failures occurred in the medium voltage networks, for which reason approximately 10,000 consumers remain without electricity.

“We understand the discomfort caused by the lack of voltage that consumers have to endure. We reiterate that this extremely complicated situation was caused by the bombings in the neighboring country, whose electrical system is interconnected with ours,” said Premier Energy.

The Russian Army carried out another massive attack on the Ukrainian energy system on Wednesday with 70 cruise missiles and 10 drones, and while the Air Force shot down 51 rockets and 5 drones, the impact of the rest left Ukraine in the dark again with widespread blackouts that they also affected neighboring Moldova, with 2.6 million inhabitants.

Following the attacks in Ukraine, electricity was disconnected throughout the Republic of Moldova, including Chisinau, for the second time since the 15th, when Russia carried out the largest attack on the Ukrainian electricity grid since the start of the military campaign.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu wrote on Facebook that “Russia has left Moldova in the dark.” “We cannot trust a regime that leaves us in the dark and cold and intentionally kills,” she said. For this reason, she added, “difficult as it is,” the only path for that former Soviet republic is “toward the free world.”

The Moldovan Foreign Minister, Nicu Popescu, requested the urgent convocation of the Russian ambassador, Oleg Vasnetsov, to express Moldova’s energetic protest against the bombing of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure. (EFE)