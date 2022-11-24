Japan: players cleaned the dressing room and left this message, example

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Germany vs. Japan
EFE/EPA/Tolga Bozoglu
Germany vs. Japan
Great gesture after beating Germany 1-2 in the World Cup in Qatar.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 24, 2022, 06:36 A.M.
The Japanese have claimed through social networks that this Thursday be declared a national holiday to celebrate the victory of their team against Germany in the World Cup on the eve, among other reactions to such a surprising result.
“Today should be a holiday” trended on Twitter, with tens of thousands of mentions in the hours after the match played on Doha, in which the “blue samurai” came back from the initial goal of the “Mannschaft” to end up winning 1-2.
The Japanese resorted to humor to celebrate the result and were inspired by Saudi Arabia, which declared last Wednesday as a holiday in the country after the unexpected victory of the national team against Argentina in Leo Messii, which until now has been the other great bell in Qatar 2022.
Other netizens went viral with more typically Japanese messages such as apologizing to the Japanese coach, Hajime Moriyasufor having doubted his leadership and the quality of the national team.
An example
The Japanese have been characterized by being very orderly, by keeping everything clean wherever they are, wherever they go.
The fans who go to the stadiums when the game ends clean the stands, pick up the waste and take it to the garbage.
But the players too. This was the image of how the dressing room was after the game.
In addition, they left a message: “Thank you very much.”
🇯🇵 👏🏻 Almanya’yı mağlup eden Japonya Milli Takımı, maçın ardından soyunma odasını temizledi ve arkalarında bir onur sembolü olan, origami ile yapılmış 11 turna da bıraktı. pic.twitter.com/hv9FuRAKT7
— VOLE + (@VolePlus) November 24, 2022
November 24, 2022, 06:36 A.M.
