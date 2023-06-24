Putin accuses Wagner’s boss of treason and assures that Russia will “win”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the revolt started on Friday by the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, as “treason”, stating that he will punish those who participate in the mutiny, for which he has given the precise orders to the armed forces. Putin, who has called for the country’s unity, admits that the situation in Rostov, where Prigozhin has seized control of military installations, is “difficult”, but that he will defend the Russian Constitution and Russia “will win”.