In the Tula region, security measures have been strengthened, in connection with which transit travel on the M-4 Don highway is temporarily restricted from the Moscow and Lipetsk regions. As the press service of the regional government reported on June 24, antiterrorist measures are being carried out in the region.

“Additional controls have been introduced on the roads. Motorists are asked to refrain from traveling by private transport along the M-4 Don highway. In both directions (from the side of the Moscow and Lipetsk regions), transit travel is temporarily limited, ”the authorities’ Telegram channel says.

Residents were asked to be sympathetic to the measures taken. It is noted that the situation is under special control of law enforcement agencies.

In turn, the Moscow Department of Transport warned that delays and cancellations of departures of some interregional buses from the bus stations of the capital in southern directions are possible. Detailed information about specific flights can be clarified at the Moscow Bus Stations contact center, added to the deptrans Telegram channel.

Earlier that day, all mass events were canceled in the Voronezh and Lipetsk regions, as well as in Moscow and Rostov-on-Don. Local residents were urged to temporarily not use the M-4 federal road, as well as individual vehicles. In addition, the movement of cars in the direction of Aksai on the M-4 Don highway was completely blocked.

The National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) reported that in order to suppress possible terrorist acts on the territory of Moscow and the Moscow Region, a counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced.

In Moscow, state authorities and transport infrastructure facilities have been placed under heavy guard.

The reason for these measures was an attempted military mutiny by the founder of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin. As it became known on June 23, the FSB of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case against him under Art. 279 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Armed rebellion”). Before that, Prigozhin distributed a video about the alleged attack by the Russian Ministry of Defense on the rear camps of PMCs. The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation promised to give a proper legal assessment of the actions of a serviceman. He could face a sentence of 12 to 20 years in prison.

On June 24, the Russian Ministry of Defense appealed to the fighters of the assault detachments of the Wagner PMC, noting that they had been tricked into participating in an armed rebellion.