Russia denounces a new night of drone attacks in several provinces

Russian air defenses have had to face new drone attacks this morning, of which they accuse Ukraine, although kyiv does not usually claim responsibility for the launches. One more night, the authorities have reported the demolition or explosion of devices near Moscow, as well as in the Briansk and Kursk regions, bordering Ukraine. In the latter, the attack has hung over Kurchatov, a city that houses a nuclear power plant.

According to the governor of Kursk, Roman Starovoit, two drones have fallen in the city of Kurchatov, hitting an administrative building and a residential one. The emergency services are trying to quantify the damage. In a message on Telegram, the leader does not mention damage to the nuclear power plant or give details of the buildings hit.

Meanwhile, the air defenses have intercepted another drone that was approaching Moscow, as reported by the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, who assured the day before that new anti-aircraft defense systems are being installed in the capital against drone attacks. which have become almost daily in recent weeks. The one at night, according to Sobianin, has caused no casualties or damage, but once again they have caused delays at Moscow airports and some flights have had to be diverted.

An “unidentified object” has also been “neutralized” over the Pskov region, in northwest Russia, bordering Estonia and Latvia. Two days ago, several military transport planes parked at an air base in the region were damaged by a drone. Tonight, according to the governor of Pskov, Mikhail Vedernikov, no damage has been done.

Finally, one last drone was shot down over the Briansk region, also on the border with Ukraine, with no information on victims.