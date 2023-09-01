The developers of Blue Isle Studios have unveiled the release date of Slender: The Arrival 10th Anniversary Updatethe new version of survival horror created with the help of Unreal Engine 5. It will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) from October 18th at the price of 19.99 euros. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer which you can view below.

Slender: The Arrival was first released on March 26, 2013 and is currently available on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U, PC and Mac via Steam, as well as mobile for iOS and Android.

According to Blue Isle Studios, in this re-release “every shadow, every material and every encounter with the mysterious Slender Man” has been rendered in “astounding detail only possible with theUnreal Engine 5“. In addition to the obvious improvements in terms of graphics, this new version will include a greater number of supported languages, including Italian.