Russia’s attacks hit the nuclear research center in Kharkiv, Ukraine again. The Kiev Parliament reported on Twitter, confirming the news released by the Kyiv Independent. According to the Ukrainian authorities, “it is currently impossible to estimate the extent of the damage due to the hostilities that do not stop in the area of ​​the nuclear site”.

The news comes at the end of a day of war characterized in particular by the launch of missiles on Lviv, a city in Ukraine not far from the border with Poland. A series of explosions occurred in the afternoon. The governor of the region, Maksym Kozytskyy, reported “three powerful explosions near” the city and at least 5 injured.