The ceremony of Oscar awards It is one of the most anticipated of the year and it is about to take place, with great expectations in between. Although in recent years it has not managed to capture enough attention from viewers, the full list of nominees has fans excited, especially considering that this time there are 10 films in competition.

In addition to the feature films on the way to the biggest award of the night, bets are on the table for other of the most important sections of the gala: the selections for best actress and mentions for best actor. The predictions already have their favorites (ace).

In that sense, here we leave you all the information so that you can follow the awards night for the best of cinema.

The Oscars 2022 will recognize the best films of 2021. Photo: The Academy

When are the Oscars 2022?

Despite the criticism and some details that have not convinced viewers (such as the Oscars fan favorite), the new delivery of the Oscar Awards will take place this Sunday, March 27.

The event will take place, as usual, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles with relative pressure, since the Academy has the mission of recovering the level of audience it used to enjoy on previous occasions.

The Oscars 2022 ceremony will be this March 27 in Los Angeles. Photo: composition/AMPAS/The Republic

Oscars 2022 – schedules

Next, we leave you the schedules of the Oscars 2022 for Peru and the rest of Latin America.

United States – 8:00 pm (Eastern Time), 5:00 pm (Pacific Time)

Mexico – 6:00 p.m.

Colombia – 7:00 p.m.

Ecuador – 7:00 p.m.

Peru – 7:00 p.m.

Chile – 9:00 p.m.

Argentina – 9:00 p.m.

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will host the 2022 Oscars. Photo: Instagra/@theacademy

Where to see the Oscars 2022?

If you are in the United States, you can follow the broadcast of the Oscar Awards 2022 through ABC. For Peru and other Latin American countries, the event will be broadcast through the TNT signal.

Next, we leave you how you can find it according to the TV operator in Peru and in other locations in the region.

DirecTV: 502 | 213

Sure: 22 | 138 | 590 | 53 | 1504

Movistar: 102 | 103 | 730 | 595 | 596 | 870

Cable Peru: 59 | 71

See TNT in Mexico

TNT on DirecTV: Channel 502 (SD) Channel 1502 (HD)

TNT on Simple TV: Channel 502 (SD/HD) Channel 1502 (HD)

TNT on Dish: Channel 370 (SD) Channel 870 (HD)

TNT on Sky: Channel 415 (SD) Channel 1415 (HD).

See TNT in Brazil

TNT Live TV: Channel 657 (SD) Channel 892 (HD)

TNT on Sky: Channel 108 (SD) Channel 508 (HD).

See TNT in Colombia

TNT on DirecTV: Channel 502 (SD) Channel 1502 (HD)

TNT on Tigo: Channel 502 (SD) Channel 1502 (HD)

TNT on Entel TV: Channel 53 (SD)

TNT on Sky: Channel 301 (SD) Channel 704 (HD).

See TNT in Argentina

TNT in Antina: Channel 69

TNT on Satellite: Channel 502 (SD)

TNT on DirecTV: Channel 415 (SD)

TNT on Express: Channel 38 (Rosario, San Lorenzo) Channel 49 (Salta) Channel 407 (Digital) Channel 856 (HD).

See TNT in Chile

TNT in Tigo: Channel 595 (SD) Channel 870 (HD)

TNT on TuVes HD: Channel 243 (SD) Channel 131 (HD)

TNT on Entel TV HD: Channel 109 (HD)

TNT on Claro TV: Channel 92 (SD) Channel 592 (HD)

TNT in Pacific World: Channel 66 (SD) Channel 566 (HD)

TNT on VTR: Channel 56 (SD) Channel 781 (HD).

See TNT in Paraguay

TNT on Terrestrial: Channel 201 (SD) Channel 751 (HD)

TNT on Sky: Channel 301 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

TNT on Personal TV HD: Channel 243

TNT on Claro TV: Channel 42 (SD) Channel 144 (HD)

TNT in Tigo: Channel 301 (SD).

See TNT in Bolivia

TNT on Sky: Channel 301 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

TNT on Entel: Channel 282

TNT on Inter Satellite: Channel 243 (SD) Channel 242 (HD)

TNT in Cotas: Channel 207 (SD)

See TNT in Ecuador

TNT on Claro TV: Channel 140 (SD) Channel 640 (HD)

TNT on Colcable: Channel 40 (HD).

The red carpet of the Oscars 2022

Clearly, one of the most talked about and anticipated moments comes before the big gala. This is the red carpet, which will start at 4:10 pm and its coverage will be in charge of E!.