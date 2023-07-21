Ukraine has started using cluster bombs, supplied by the United States, in the war against Russia. The White House confirmed the news, anticipated by some media including the Washington Post, according to which the Ukrainian army is already using ammunition of American origin.

“These munitions are now in Ukrainian hands and are being used on the battlefield,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in a news release. “The use of these weapons is having a significant impact on the defensive positions of the Russians,” he added.

“They are using them appropriately. They are using them effectively, they are having an effect on the defensive maneuvering capabilities of the Russians. I think we can stop there,” Kirby said again, adding – in a generic way – that the ammunition would have been used for the first time last week.

The United States announced the shipment of ammunition on 8 July. Deliveries started after about a week. Cluster bombs are known to ‘spread’ mini-bombs over large surfaces. With these means, the Ukrainian forces are able to strike at large ranges of Russian men and equipment with smaller quantities of ammunition. However, the ‘cluster bombs’ may not explode as planned and, if left unexploded, constitute a long-term threat to the territories. In essence, they turn into mines that can prove fatal for civilians arriving in the areas even years later.