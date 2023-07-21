After the signing of André Onana, Manchester United’s sporting director, John Murtough, commented on the arrival of the Cameroonian goalkeeper from Inter
“Andre has always been our first choice to become Manchester United’s new goalkeeper, he’s the right one from a technical and personality point of view. Having achieved success throughout his career, we know Andre will further contribute to the winning mentality we are building within our team. He is already one of the best goalkeepers in the world and at the age of 27 we strongly believe he can grow even more in the coming years“.
