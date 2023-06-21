Three drones have fallen in the Moscow region in what the Russian Defense Ministry called a Ukrainian “terrorist attack”. “An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with three unmanned aircraft against targets in the Moscow region was thwarted today,” the defense ministry said in a statement, adding that the attack “failed” as all the aircraft fell thanks to the use of electronic warfare devices and there were no casualties or damage.

Read also

Drones fell in Naro-Fominsk, while they were heading towards military warehousesthe governor of the region, Andrey Vorobyov, announced on his Telegram channel, specifying that the wreckage of the two drones had been found and that the services are dealing with the incident.

INTENSE FIGHTING IN SOUTHERN UKRAINE

Meanwhile, “intense fighting” continues in southern Ukraine. This was announced by the British Ministry of Defense in its latest update on the conflict. According to London, Russia has recently made “a significant effort to build defensive lines in the rear, particularly in the approaches to occupied Crimea”, highlighting Moscow’s “assessment that Ukrainian forces are capable of directly attacking Crimea”. “Russia continues to see maintaining control of the peninsula as a top political priority,” the British defense ministry added.

UNITED KINGDOM LAUNCHES NEW AID PACKAGE

Britain today presents a major financial support package for Ukraine, including $3 billion in loan guarantees from the World Bank to bolster economic stability as Ukraine pledges to push back Russian forces. This was announced by the British government speaking of ”the first bilateral package of multiannual fiscal assistance defined by a G7 country”. The occasion is provided by the international conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine which opens today and will continue tomorrow in London. During the conference, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will also outline a package of $306 million in bilateral assistance and an increase in British investment in Ukraine.

The funding announced today by Great Britain ”will support vital public services, including the cost of running schools and hospitals”, reads a note from the British government, underlining that it is further proof of the ”unwavering commitment of the United Kingdom towards the country, both now and in the future”. According to the British government, the pact will allow for trade, investment, peer-to-peer skills sharing and responsible business practices in Ukraine, so it can rebuild itself as a resilient, agile and prosperous economy. Among the companies involved in the project are mentioned Virgin, Sanofi, Philips, Hyundai Engineering and Citi.