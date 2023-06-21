It’s been 11 days since the little one kata it’s not found. The family can’t find peace and only hopes to be able to embrace her again as soon as possible, but at the moment there is no good news regarding the video surveillance images of the area.

The little girl who is only 5 years old appears to have disappeared since the early afternoon of Saturday June 10th. She had stayed with an uncle and older brother while her mother was at Work.

However, when the woman returned home, she found that her baby was already there disappeared in nothing. But before filing a complaint, she waited 4 hourswith the hope of being able to find it soon.

From the moment they learned of this heartbreaking disappearance, the investigators started the investigations of the case. They listened to witnesses, residents of the hotel and also people nearby to the family.

In addition, they have made several inspections of theformer Astor hotel, abandoned structure and illegally occupied by about 17 families. However, inside the stable they found secret compartments and also possible escape routes.

But of the little Kata, also there is not no sign. Law enforcement officers checked thoroughly, too a cavity and the sewersbut there is no news of the child.

Missing kata: camera control

After these inspections, the agents of the Ris, the special department of the Carabinieri, found a camera of a private house, which is located in the back of the structure. They checked all the Images.

However, even in this case they have not found any images that can help with the find of the little girl. From what has emerged some footage has been deleted or is completely absent.

Hoping to get news of the kidnappers, they decided to extend the search radius. For this reason today, they are also checking surveillance footage of the whole neighborhood, trying to find the guilty of this kidnapping, but also a track to follow to find the little one.