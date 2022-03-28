Georgette Polizzi reveals the drama experienced in the delivery room at the birth of her daughter Sole: “It was terrifying, I didn’t feel anything anymore”

Georgette Polizzi together with her husband Davide Tresse they became parents of a beautiful little girl on March 21st. A special moment that the couple had been waiting for for many years and that gave them the opportunity to fulfill a wonderful dream.

The illness of the well-known designer despite the illness that has struck her in the past years, she has always believed in being able to carry the pregnancy to term. Thanks to her immense determination and the desire to become a mother, the young Georgette gave birth to the baby Sun.

A week after the happy event, however, the influencer wanted to reveal some unexpected details about the moment in which his first child was born. Polizzi thus experienced moments that marked her life and that made the moment of birth truly terrifying.

Georgette Polizzi reveals: “The moment of delivery was terrifying”

The 39-year-old in her Instagram stories a week after giving birth, revealed how complicated it was and the caesarean section is scary planned for some time. On the morning of the long-awaited birth, Georgette went to the hospital with her partner ready to go home with her. daughter Sole.

Despite the overwhelming emotion, the influencer revealed that she had a really complicated and scary moment before giving birth to her baby girl. The latter underwent spinal anesthesia and at that moment a real terrifying nightmare began for her.

“The problem is when the spinal started to take effect and I no longer felt anything from the breast down, just like when sclerosis started and I tried to move my legs and I couldn’t “ explains Georgette on her Instagram profile.

At that precise moment, the stylist started having a panic attack feeling tingling in the legs and arms. “My mind took me back, I wasn’t enjoying the birth. The midwives tried to calm me down, it was terrifying, I have no good memories of the fact that the Sun was coming into the world, I have really bad memories. When I heard her cry I recovered ” ends the influencer.