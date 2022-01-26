Ukraine Russia claims: Ukraine intends to resolve the situation in Donetsk and Luhansk by force and blame Russia for it

At the same time, there have been significant recent ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine, a spokesman for the president of Ukraine said Wednesday.

Ukraine the administration plans to resolve the situation in the Donetsk-Luhansk conflict zone by force and to prosecute Russia for it, Chairman of the Russian Federal Council Valentina Matviyenko says.

According to the Russian news agency Tass on its English website.

“The current Kiev administration is likely to use force again to resolve the Donetsk-Luhansk problem, and will make these plans on the recommendation of its western hosts to prosecute Russia again without justification,” Matviyenko said at the opening of the spring session of the Federal Council on Wednesday.

According to Matviyenko, the West has started a “real information war” against Russia. According to him, the “fake Vale” of Russia’s hostile plans has infiltrated the entire international community.

Matviyenko says that behind the fog curtain, Ukraine is being armed regardless of the ceasefire agreement. The presidency recalled that Russia had still not received assurances from NATO that the military alliance would no longer expand eastwards.

Simultaneously In the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine there have been significant recent ceasefire violations, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spokesman Andrii Jermak said on Wednesday according to the news agency Reuters.

According to the latest report by observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), there were 132 ceasefire violations in the Donetsk region between last Friday and Sunday, compared with 75 in the previous reporting period. Incidents have also increased in the Luhansk region.

According to Jermak, there will be no direct talks with Russian-backed separatists in the region.

On Wednesday A meeting of the so-called Normandy Group is scheduled to take place in Paris, comprising Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine.

Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg according to NATO, will soon present its own proposal to ease tensions in Europe. The military alliance has also suggested that Russia continue the meetings.

For Ukraine, the meeting of the Normandy group is nevertheless a strong signal that the direction has been reversed towards building peace, Jermak reported on Twitter on Wednesday at about 12 noon Finnish time when he arrived in Paris.

“We hope for a constructive discussion in the interests of Ukraine,” Jermak tweeted.