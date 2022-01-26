“The turnout of children aged 5 to 11 for” anti-Covid “vaccinations is only 20%, one in 5. It is too low”. This is the alarm launched by Giuseppe Di Mauro, president of the Italian Society of Preventive and Social Pediatrics (Sipps), who appeals to families: “Dear parents, are you afraid of cops or thieves? Because the vaccine is the guard, but Covid-19 is the thief. The side effects of the vaccine are close to zero. Also – remember – the dose for children is one third of that given to adults and children are healthy subjects. Do not hesitate, for good that all pediatricians want to your children, vaccinate them against Covid-19. Only in this way will your children be able to live a more peaceful social life at school, in the family and with their grandparents “.

According to Sipps, in the 12-18 age group it is better. “Fortunately, adolescents ask to be vaccinated – says Di Mauro – Many are already taking the third dose to feel safer. I remember that the basic cycle of all vaccines includes three doses, by doing them you will reach an optimal level”. The pediatrician explains to the parents that Covid, “although it is generally paucisymptomatic in children, it would be preferable if it did not enter their immune system, because it can also cause problems in the short, medium and long term. Being a syncytial virus – explains the pediatrician – in the medium-long term it causes an inflammatory cascade of which we cannot predict the consequences on the cardiac and respiratory level. Just think of bronchiolitis: all children who take it in the first year of life then have more frequent respiratory problems in the following years than to children who have not contracted it “.

Having a vaccine that prevents the disease, “we must take advantage of this possibility to do everything to avoid the disease, in general, and especially the severe forms and consequences – exhorts President Sipps – Parents must not be hesitant, the vaccine induces in ‘body the production of antibodies and stimulates the cells of our immune system, increasing the natural defenses of the child against this serious disease “.