Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine: in the Dnepropetrovsk region damaged infrastructure and power lines

In the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine, an infrastructure facility and a power transmission line (TL) were damaged. This is reported TASS with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country.

The press service did not specify which infrastructure facility was damaged and the extent of damage. “The power line has been cut off,” the message says.

Early in the morning in Nikopol, located in the Dnepropetrovsk region, an air alert was announced.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported on a drone attack on a port in the Odessa region. As specified in the department, the drones of the Russian Aerospace Forces attacked the storage of fuel, which was used to supply Ukrainian military equipment.

On September 2, explosions were reported in Krivoy Rog in the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine. An air alert was issued throughout the region.