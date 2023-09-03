Live streaming right now | Thousands of people gathered for an anti-racism demonstration in the center of Helsinki

Demonstrators gather at Senatintor at 1 pm and leave from there at 2 pm in a procession towards the Töölö event park. HS will follow the demonstration live from around 1:45 p.m.

in Helsinki According to the police, the anti-racism Me emme vaikene demonstration being organized today, Sunday, does not involve any special threats in the form of, for example, counter-demonstrations and clashes.

“We are preparing to lead the march, control traffic and maintain general order,” says the inspector Outi Säilä-Saartenoja From the Helsinki Police Department.

Säilä-Saarteenoja estimates to HS about half an hour before the start of the procession that there will be about 5,000 people there. There are also more and more protesters coming to the Senate Square, says the HS reporter who is there Matti Huuskonen.

According to Huuskonen, the demonstration did not affect traffic much at half past two.

Picket gather at Senatintor starting at 1 pm and start marching towards Töölönlahti at 2 pm. The route goes from Unioninkatu to Aleksanterinkatu, Mannerheimintie and Töölönlahdenkatu. According to Säilä-Saartenoja, the march will disrupt traffic during that time and may slow down or even temporarily interrupt the tram traffic on Aleksanterinkatu.

The march is estimated to last about an hour until 3 p.m. According to Säilä-Saartenoja, thousands of participants are expected for the demonstration.

A researcher belonging to the organizers Sanna Valtonen the number of participants can be up to 20,000. The estimate is derived from the number of people who registered in advance or expressed their interest and the number of participants in the summer’s previous anti-racism demonstrations.

The event according to the press release, the protesters demand action from the government and parliament instead of speeches. The government must not only renounce racism, but also implement an anti-racist policy, the organizers of the event state in their press release.

The marchers arrive at the Töölön event park around 3 p.m. Speeches and music can already be heard at Senatintor, and the program continues at Töölönlahti until around 7 p.m.

Musicians performing include, among others Hassan Maikal, JunoHOT, Banish, Rosa Coste and Vesta. Speakers include, among others, the chairman of the Somali League Ahmed Hassanan expert on anti-racism Paco Dioppoet and activist Laura Eklund Nhaga and researcher Anette Åkerlund.

The demonstration is organized by the Me emme vaikene working group, formed by more than a hundred citizens. According to the organizers, the demonstration is politically non-committal.

The organizers include Sanna Valtonen, a researcher at the University of Tampere and chairman of the Asylum Seekers’ Support Association, PhD researcher at Åbo Akademi University and Rkp’s parliamentary election candidate Elina Sagne-Ollikainen and teaching consultant Ilona Taimelawho is known for his previous work as a distance teacher for Finnish children in the al-Holi camp.

HS will follow the demonstration live from around 1:45 p.m.