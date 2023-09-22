The counteroffensive towards the turning point. Ukraine strikes the base of Russia’s fleet in Crimea, breaks through Moscow’s third defensive line in the Zaporizhzhia region in the south, advances towards Bakhmut in the east of the country. Kiev, in the war that began over 500 days ago, demonstrates that it can continuously strike in the peninsula occupied by Russia. President Volodymyr Zelensky will return from America with a new military aid package and the promise to soon also obtain the Atacms, the long-range US missiles. At home, meanwhile, the military machine continues to march with clear objectives and a precise program, not conditioned by the advent of winter and the change in climate which will become a crucial factor from November.

“Rain and mud do not hinder the counteroffensive”

“Weather conditions can be an obstacle during the advance. But if we consider that we are moving forward mainly without vehicles, I don’t think the weather will heavily influence the counteroffensive,” General Oleksandr Tarnavsky tells CNN. The rain is destined to weigh down the ground and slow down the movement of vehicles. Kiev’s troops, however, move mainly on foot and, to the south, are heading towards the logistical hub of Tokmak. The town could represent a turning point.

“I believe it will come after Tokmak. At the moment, the Russians rely on the depth of their defensive lines there”, in areas where “rows of trees alternate with minefields. There is a combination of small and dangerous groups of enemies, arranged in a precise and competent manner. But they are forced to retreat when our assault teams arrive. Tokmak is the minimum goal: the overall objective is to reach the borders of our country.”

“Weapons and command centers in Crimea, it is essential to strike there”

In the counteroffensive, raids on Crimea are crucial. “The success of offensive operations does not only pass through the annihilation of the enemy in front of you, but also through the destruction of equipment and centers that house personnel. In particular, command centers”, he adds. “This causes disorganization, the destruction of high-level command centers produces chaos on the battlefield: connections are missing and there are no coordinated actions,” he says, highlighting that Crimea is a launching pad for Russian attacks: “We have known for where they hit,” says the general. “We have the ability to hit them not only on the front lines but also in the rear. And when you realize that the enemy is under pressure, the morale of the soldiers improves.”