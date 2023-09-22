In France, the Prosecutor’s Office asked this Friday, September 22, to place the political leader of the extreme right, Marine Le Pen, and 26 other people, including her father, in the dock. According to a preliminary investigation, those accused are suspected of having allegedly used European Parliament funds to pay assistants who worked for their political party, the National Rally.

The investigation into alleged false jobs began in 2015 and loomed over the leader of the French far-right, Marine Le Pen, while she was seeking the Presidency of her country, in 2017, and then also in 2022. Races that she lost to the current president Emmanuel Macron .

Le Pen and 26 others are accused of embezzlement of public funds and collusion, suspected of using parliamentary funds to pay aides who actually worked for her National Rally party, formerly called the National Front.

However, the political leader, who resigned as an MEP in 2017 after her election to the French Parliament, rejects the accusations.

The charges carry penalties of up to ten years in prison and a fine of up to double the alleged diverted funds.

The parquet de Paris requires a process for one euro-deputy FN (now RN), with Marine Le Pen and son of Jean-Marie, and three assistants parlementaires soupçonnés to participate in a system of detournement of European public funds between 2004 and 2016. , at-il I indicated #AFP pic.twitter.com/X5xFHpuNnI — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) September 22, 2023



Investigators allege that starting in 2004, National Front MEPs, including Le Pen and her father, party co-founder Jean-Marie Le Pen, participated in the alleged fake jobs scheme.

The Parliament of the European Union estimated in 2018 that, between 2009 and 2017, 6.8 million euros were embezzled.

Le Pen faces possible disqualification from public office

If found guilty by a court, the former presidential candidate would also be disqualified from holding public office for up to ten years, which would threaten her plan to run for the fourth time to occupy the Elysee Palace in the 2027 elections, according to information. of the Prosecutor’s Office.

Specifically, in this case, prosecutors are calling for a trial for 11 MEPs, 12 of their parliamentary assistants and four party collaborators, while the National Rally party itself faces charges of covering up irregularities.

“We reject this vision, which we consider erroneous, of the work of opposition deputies and their assistants, work that is above all political,” said an official from that political bench on Friday about the investigations against the movement.

The investigations began after a report from the European Parliament, which discovered that some assistants held senior positions within Le Pen’s party, positions that seemed incompatible with their full-time work in the European Parliament.

File-France’s far-right leader Marine Le Pen was questioned for four hours about her ties to Russia at the National Assembly on May 24, 2023.

© Christophe Archambault/AFP

On Thursday, Le Pen’s lawyer said she had agreed to return EU Parliament funds requested in the fraud case, following an administrative procedure to recover the money.

The European Anti-Fraud Office determined that Le Pen owed 339,000 euros specifically for paying with European Parliament funds to her party’s chief of staff, Catherine Griset, and bodyguard Thierry Legier.

Le Pen had refused to repay the funds, prompting the EU to begin cutting her salary in her final months as an MEP.

In July, the political leader returned almost 330,000 euros, but that decision “does not constitute in any way an explicit or implicit recognition of the claims of the European Parliament,” defended lawyer Rodolphe Bosselut.

In a separate case, the European Anti-Fraud Office also claims that around €600,000 of expense claims by Le Pen and three other MEPs actually funded their party’s operations in France.

Adapted from its English original

With AFP and Reuters