Russia “is ready to offer weapons of various kinds to its allies and partnersfrom small arms to armored vehicles and artillery, aviation and UAVs. “This was stated, according to the Russian news agency Tass, by the president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, speaking at the opening of the Army-2022 forum close to Moscow. Putin also “thanked Russian arms manufacturers for their work for the benefit of the country”. The Russian Federation, he stressed, “invites its allies and partners to command the general staff and to other military exercises “.

Read also

“The Russian people are proud of their army and navy; the soldiers of the Russian Federation and the Donbass fighters are honorably fulfilling their duty during the special military operation, fighting for Russia and the world in the DPR and LPR.” Russia, he stressed, “has many allies and like-minded people in different continents who do not bow to those who exercise hegemony”.

Finally, Putin “announced the need to respond harshly to attempts to falsify history, to counter neo-Nazism, russophobia and racism”.

On the news front, Moscow urges Washington, Brussels and other Western capitals “to abandon irresponsible games” around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine and “immediately exert their influence on the Kiev authorities in order to force them to stop bombing the station and adjacent territories” to the power station. According to reports from the Russian news agency ‘Tass’, this was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova. Russia condemns the attempts to obstruct the IAEA mission at the plant and will do whatever is necessary for its implementation, Zakharova said.

The Russian armed forces with a high-precision weapon attack allegedly killed over 100 mercenaries and injured 50 more from Poland and Germany in the Zolochiv area of ​​the Kharkiv region. According to reports from the Russian news agency ‘Tass’, the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, supports him.

“The high-precision weapons of the Russian aerospace forces – he underlines – hit the temporary deployment point of foreign mercenaries in the vicinity of the village of Zolochiv, in the Kharkiv region. More than a hundred militants from Poland, as well as from Germany, have been killed and there are over 50 injured. “