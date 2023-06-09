From Ukraine to the Pnrr, the moves of Zuppi – Paglia to take out Parolin

It will not be escaped like the President of the CEIthe cardinal Matteo Zuppihas practically removed from the dossier Ukraine the Secretary of State of the Holy See, Peter Parolino which, institutionally, would have this task. In fact, what is happening in Oltretevere is absolutely unusual. It is, in fact, an early retirement of Parolin, chosen at the time by the same Pope francesco.



What actually happened is not known but the effects are clearly visible to all. Francesco only trusts Soups and not of Parolin who, as an expert diplomat, tried to parry the blow as best he could by rushing to say that the Zuppi’s mission to Kiev was fully agreed with his approval. Unfortunately for him, however, this is not the case.

