Raffaele Caiazzo allegedly took the life of his daughter-in-law, 24-year-old Maria Brigida Pesacane, in front of the eyes of her 2 and 4-year-old grandchildren

Still in shock the population of Sant’Antimo, a small town on the outskirts of Naples, which yesterday morning learned of the news of a double crime that took place on the streets of the town. Raffaele Caiazzo he killed his daughter-in-law and son-in-law, because he was convinced that the two had an affair behind his children. Particularly heinous was the murder of Maria Brigida Pesacane, 24-year-old wife of the 44-year-old’s son, who according to what has emerged so far, was killed in front of her 2 and 4-year-old children.

These are terrible days that you are living in Sant’Antimoa small town located on the outskirts of Naples, in Campania.

Only a few days ago the town had learned of the tragic death of Giulia Tramontano, a young woman originally from the place but residing in Senago in the Milanese area, who was snatched from her life by her partner Alexander Impagnetiello. The man attacked her behind her with a knife, taking the life of her and little Thiago who was still in her mother’s womb.

Yesterday morning, then, the news of a double crime that took place right on the streets of the town.

The first alarm came around 6:30 in the morning, when some residents of Piazza Sant’Antonio alerted the authorities of some gunshots.

Arriving at the scene, officers found the body of Luigi Cammisa lifeless on the ground. The 29-year-old worker had been ambushed on his way to work on the construction site.

A very short time later, one new phone call who directed the police officers to an apartment in via Caruso.

Upon their arrival, the soldiers of the weapon found the lifeless body of a young woman, Maria Brigida Pesacane only 24 years old, always killed by gunshots.

Raffaele Caiazzo killed his daughter-in-law in front of his children

There scene that the agents found themselves in front of in this second murder was heartbreaking. The lifeless body of the girl lay on the ground, in front of her two young childrenonly 2 and 4 years old.

The same children, most likely, they witnessed the attack to the detriment of their mother.

Honor killing trail

The two victims knew each other. They were in fact married to Anna and Alfredo Caiazzo and so they were brothers in law.

A few hours after the crimes, Raffaele Caiazzo, theirs father in lawYes is constituted to the Carabinieri barracks admitting to having committed both murders.

The first investigations and interrogations revealed what was most likely the motive who moved the killer father-in-law.

Man had gods strong suspicions about an alleged relationship of the two, which they carried on behind the backs of their children. It would therefore have been an honor killing.