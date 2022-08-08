For Russia in Ukraine between 70,000 and 80,000 dead or injured. This is the evaluation that comes from the United States. “I think we can confidently indicate that the Russians probably had 70 or 80,000 casualties in less than six months – Undersecretary of Defense Colin Kahl said during a briefing – It is a combination of dead and wounded in action. A number that could be slightly lower, higher, but I think it’s more or less in line with reality “.

A figure considered “remarkable” since Russia “has not achieved any of Putin’s objectives” since the invasion of Ukraine on 24 February last.