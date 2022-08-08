They wanted to celebrate peace and love with a great music festival, but everything ended up being a spectacle of death and the perfect stage for chaos. “Total Bust: Woodstock ’99″the new Netflix docuseries, tells the tragic and controversial story of what is perhaps the largest mass music event of all time and which is still remembered by its attendees to this day.

The ‘red N’ brings us another of his great documentaries. It was released less than a week ago and it is already giving something to talk about among those who witnessed this mediatic episode and those who had never heard about this case.

“Total Fiasco: Woodstock 99”, the new Netflix docuseries relives the chaos of the event. Photo: IMDb

What is it about?

For three episodes —approximately 50 minutes each—, the new Netflix production takes us back to Woodstock 99, the gigantic music festival of great artists —James Brown, Korn, Jamiroquai, Ice Cube, Limp Bizkit, Rage Against the Machine, Metallica , Red Hot Chili Peppers, among others—which sought to revive the hippie movement of 1969, but ended up being quite the opposite.

Violence, drugs and various allegations of sexual abuse. That was the end of the event that, after failing in its organization, opened the doors to chaos and left a stain on the world history of musical activities and popular culture.

Fatboy Slim, Bush’s Gavin Rossdale, Korn’s Jonathan Davis and Jewel share their memories in this docuseries that draws on several old recordings and new interviews that show the point of view of both the organizers and the public.