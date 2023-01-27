Anyone who sends tanks to Ukraine directly participates in the war with Russia. It is the position of the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban. The prime minister anticipated that he will veto European Union sanctions against the Russian nuclear sector and also specified that the sending of tanks by Western countries implies their “direct participation” in the war. Kiev is pressuring allies to introduce sanctions against Rosatom, the Russian nuclear energy agency involved in Russia’s rearmament effort. Orban also pointed to the war as the reason for rising inflation. “Hungary comes first for us, that’s why we are not at war with anyone. And the country’s interest is to stay out of the war. We must not internationalize it. Our government is taking measures to prevent Hungary from being involved in the war “, he has declared.

