The United States is preparing to announce a new aid and arms package for Ukraine. For the first time, the 2.2 billion dollar supply will also include GLSDM rocket bombs – GroundLlaunched Small Diameter Bombs – capable of striking at around 150 km away. The new missiles will allow Kiev to double its range. However, Ukraine will not obtain the ATACMS, capable of hitting a target more than 300 km away, CNN points out. The new package is the first packaged by the US after the announcement, which arrived in January, relating to the shipment of M-1 Abrams tanks. The new supply could be made official in the next few hours. In detail, 500 million weapons and equipment will come from the warehouses of the American armed forces. Around 1.7 billion of material, however, will be purchased from companies in the sector.

GLSDMs will arrive quickly in Ukraine, since they will not come directly from US military warehouses. The aid will also include Himars and support elements for Patriot missile systems.

Meanwhile, Ukraine undertakes ”not to strike Russian territory if” its army is equipped with ”long-range missiles”, says Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, as reported by Ukriniform. “Ukraine needs long-range missiles that will not allow the enemy to hold defenses and force it to lose ” and ” is ready to coordinate goals with partners,” he adds.

“If we had the opportunity to strike at a distance of 300 kilometers, the Russian army would not be able to hold the defense and would be forced to lose. Ukraine is ready to give any guarantees that your weapons will not be involved in attacks on Russian territory. We have enough targets in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and are ready to coordinate targets with our partners,” he says.