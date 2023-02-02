Lima.- The Congress of Peru rejected this Wednesday a bill that contemplated elections generals in 2023, amid a wave of protests against the president Dina Boluarte and parliamentarians who have left 48 dead in seven weeks.
After a five-hour debate, the plenary session rejected the second proposal to anticipate the elections with 54 votes in favor, 68 against, and 2 abstentions.
87 votes were needed to pass the legislative initiative he proposed hold elections in December this year.
