Lima.- The Congress of Peru rejected this Wednesday a bill that contemplated elections generals in 2023, amid a wave of protests against the president Dina Boluarte and parliamentarians who have left 48 dead in seven weeks.

After a five-hour debate, the plenary session rejected the second proposal to anticipate the elections with 54 votes in favor, 68 against, and 2 abstentions.

87 votes were needed to pass the legislative initiative he proposed hold elections in December this year.

