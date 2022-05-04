War Russia-Ukraine, clashes at the Azovstal steel mill, lost contact with the remaining defenders. According to the Kiev media, the Russians broke in

“Violent fighting” during the day took place in the steel plant Azovstal from Mariupol and contact was lost with the last Ukrainian defenders entrenched in the facility. The mayor of the port city makes it known, Vadim Boychenko. Russian troops would have raided the steel mill. Ukrainian fighters are hiding in the underground tunnels.

War Russia Ukraine, Moscow: we control Mariupol, Kiev militants blocked Azovstal

L’Russian army check it out Mariupol and what remains of the Ukrainian fighters is “stuck” in the industrial zone of the steel plant Azovstal. This was stated on Russian Defense Minister, Serghei Shoigu. “In the territories of the republics of Lugansk And Donetskfreed from nationalists, a peaceful life is being established “, he declared,” also in Mariupol, the largest industrial and transport hub on the Sea of ​​Azovwhich is under the control of the Russian army “.” What remains of the militants located in the industrial zone of the Azovstal plant are securely locked around the entire perimeter of this territory “, added the minister. “Repeated proposals to nationalists to free civilians and lay down their arms with the guarantee of saving lives and dignified treatment in accordance with international law have been ignored”, said Shoigu, assuring that “attempts in this direction” by from Fly “continue”.

Russia: “No declaration of war on May 9”

There Russia it has no intention of officially declaring war on Ukraine. This was announced by the spokesman of the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov. The fears of a “total conflict” feared by the general mobilization on the occasion of the 9 May anniversary, the anniversary of the victory over the Nazis in the Second World War, therefore seem to vanish.

