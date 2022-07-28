A new engine from 1.5 liter DualJet K15C combined with an AGS robotised gearbox. Here’s what the new entry in the range will offer Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid, a car that also gets the 140V designation to underline the hybrid strategy that the Hamamatsu brand has been following for some time. The car will be available from next September, and will cost 33,050 euros in the S-Cross Hybrid 1.5 Starview 4WD AllGrip AT Web Edition (available online) with heated seats, parking sensors and sunroof.

The engine is a naturally aspirated four-cylinder, a Atkinson cycle, with a displacement of 1,462 cm3. The total power of the petrol engine is 102 horsepower, while the total system power – that is, in combination with the electric motor generator – reaches 116. The new hybrid system is combined with an AGS (Automatic Gear Shift) robotized gearbox with sequential function. , which is placed between the clutch and the electric motor generator, with which it works in harmony. The electric unit makes shifting from one gear to another less noticeable, modulating the clutch and bridging the void that is usually felt when shifting. The progression is linear with prompt responses in the brilliant guide. Reduced weight and simplicity of construction make this solution advantageous even with respect to double clutch transmissions.

The motor generator (MGU – Motor Generator Unit) is downstream of the gearbox and guarantees traction to the car both independently and in combination with the thermal engine, delivering up to 24.6 kW with a torque of 152.7Nm. When braking or slowing down, it acts as a generator and recharges the 140V battery. The panel is completed with the ISG (Intergrated Starter Generator), which performs the functions of starter motor and alternator, also powering the on-board systems during stops and when driving in electric mode.