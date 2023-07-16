Today, Sunday, the Ukrainian authorities made statements about the field situation on the front lines.

A senior Ukrainian defense official said fighting in the east of the country had “intensified somewhat”, with clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces in at least three areas on the eastern front.

Last month, Kiev launched a long-awaited counter-offensive to retake Russian-held territory, making partial gains in parts of the east and south.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hana Malyar said on the Telegram application that Russian forces have been attacking in the direction of Kobyansk in the Kharkiv region for two consecutive days.

“We are on the defensive,” Maliar wrote. “There are fierce battles and the positions of both sides are constantly changing several times a day.”

The Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister added that the two sides are clashing over the city of Bakhmut, but the Ukrainian forces are “gradually advancing” from the south.

“We are making gradual progress in the Bakhmut region. There is daily progress in the southern side around Bakhmut. On the northern side, we are trying to maintain our positions (because) the enemy is attacking,” Maliar explained.

She added that Kiev forces also repelled Russian attacks near Avdiivka and Marinka.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said, in an interview with state television, excerpts of which were published today, that the Ukrainian counterattack “is not achieving success” and that attempts to penetrate the Russian defenses have failed.