National police on duty after a fatal traffic accident in Mallorca. (symbol photo) © Imago/Thomas Reiner

Fatal accident in Palma de Mallorca: A 36-year-old German succumbs to her injuries after a serious traffic accident. Her partner is said to have been looking for her.

Mallorca – In the early hours of Sunday morning, July 16, a German woman was run over near the waterfront of Palma de Mallorca. Any rescue attempts came too late, according to local reports.

36-year-old German dies – driver flees after a serious traffic accident in Mallorca

Not only the current heat wave in southern Europe, but also a group rape of German holidaymakers are currently shaking the popular holiday destination Mallorca. Now, with the accidental death of a 36-year-old German, there is another tragic incident on the Balearic island. What happened? At a traffic light-controlled pedestrian crossing in front of the Palma Convention Center, a BMW driver ran over the woman, as the Guardia Civil did at the request of the Majorca newspaper confirmed.

The victim is said to have been thrown 30 meters into the air. The German did not survive the severe impact despite resuscitation measures by the national police, who arrived quickly. It is not yet known whether the driver was drunk or other factors contributed to the accident.

Driver drove dead German – partner was informed at the scene of the accident

According to the news service Cronica Balear the partner noticed the disappearance of his wife and went to search. He met the officials and was informed by them about the death of his wife. The rescue workers then organized psychological care for the German. The hurried psychologist accompanied him back to his rented apartment.

Little information is currently known about the perpetrator. Due to the surveillance cameras at the palace, however, he is said to have already been identified. Eyewitnesses are said to have seen how the driver stopped twice after the accident and then fled, reports Cronica Balear. The Spanish news portal Ultima Hora wrote of a “powerful BMW”, which is said to have captured the woman.