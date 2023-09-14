On Thursday, Ukraine retracted its announcement of control over the village of Andreivka, located south of the city of Bakhmut, from Russian forces, after it had confirmed control over it.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Ghana Malyar wrote on the Telegram application, “Andreevka is ours,” before a Ukrainian field offensive unit immediately denied the authenticity of the post and modified it.

The 3rd Assault Brigade, which is involved in field operations, said on Telegram, “The announcement regarding the recapture of Andreevka is wrong and premature. There is currently heavy fighting in the Klychchevka and Andreevka regions.”

The Major General added, “Such statements are harmful, endanger the lives of individuals and harm the implementation of combat missions.”

Shortly after, Ghana Maliar revised its initial announcement, noting that the “situation is complex and changing” in Andreevka.

In another message on Telegram, she confirmed that “there is a breakdown in communication between several sources of information reporting directly” from Andreevka.

She finally noted that “successes have been recorded in Andrevka and heavy fighting is currently taking place.”

Since the beginning of last June, the Ukrainian army has been launching a slow counterattack, but it is facing solid Russian defenses.

Kiev forces have so far only taken control of a limited number of villages, but the pace of the attack has intensified in recent weeks, especially on the southern front, with the control of the village of “Roboteny” towards the city of “Tokmak”, which constitutes an important logistical site for the Russian forces.

On Monday, Ukraine announced “successes” on the southern and eastern fronts.