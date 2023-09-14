From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 14/09/2023 – 13:55

Brazil remains one of the countries with the greatest social inequality in the world in 2023. According to the Global Wealth Report 2023, recently released by UBS, almost half of all wealth in Brazil is concentrated in the hands of 1% of the population.

Analysis of the survey shows that 48.4% of Brazilian wealth is in the hands of the super rich. The index is the highest among the countries analyzed. See the list below:

Share of wealth held by the richest 1%:

Brazil: 48.4%;

India: 41%;

United States: 34.3%;

China: 31.1%;

Germany: 30%;

South Korea: 23.1%;

Italy: 23.1%;

Australia: 21.7%;

France: 21.2%;

United Kingdom: 20.7%;

Japan: 18.8%.

The UBS study analyzed the family wealth of 5.4 billion people around the world and, according to the company’s estimate, global wealth will reach US$629 trillion by 2027, despite having recorded a drop in 2022, the first in type since 2008. Latin America appears with a total increase in wealth of US$ 2.4 trillion.

Topping the list of wealth losses in 2022 is the United States, followed by Japan, China, Canada and Australia. The largest increases in wealth were recorded in Russia, Mexico, India and Brazil.

Along with the decline in aggregate wealth, global wealth inequality also fell in 2021, with the wealth share of the global richest 1% falling to 44.5%.

The number of millionaires in the world fell by 3.5 million in 2022, to 59.4 million. This number, however, does not take into account 4.4 million “inflation millionaires”, who would not qualify if the millionaire limit was adjusted for last year’s inflation. Also according to UBS analysis, growth in middle-income countries will be the main driver of global trends in the coming years.

A survey by Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), plotting data from the Census of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) with the continuous PNAD, showed that, for the richest 1% of Brazilians, the wealth is R$ 4.6 million per person, considering people over 18 years old. For the 0.1%, this value increases to R$26.2 million per person.

Half of the wealth of the richest 1% in the country is made up of real estate, which represents the main asset of wealthy people, followed by shares in companies and automobiles.