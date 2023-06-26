Acapulco, known for his cinematic charmoy its prominent presence in popular culture, it has become a tourist destination coveted for those who seek enjoy a beach vacation.

If you are interested in visit this famous destinationwe share this travel Guide with the unmissable costs and activitiesthat you can experience in this fascinating place.

When it comes to planning an Acapulco vacation, it’s important to consider the costs involved. From accommodation to meals and activities, so that a clear idea of ​​how much budget you will need

The first thing you should know is its location, acapulco belongs to the state of Warrior and is located in the Pacific coast of Mexico, 370 kilometers from the capital, Mexico City, in a route of approximately 4 hours and 30 minutes by car.

While the duration of trip by bus can arrive to more than 5 hours, with a cost from 500 pesos; the lines that take you are:

Coast line approximately 555 pesos

ADO Pluss around 728 pesos

ETN and luxury tourist from 792 pesos

for his partViva Aerobus, Aeroméxico and Volarithey have flights from the CDMX to Acapulco with a price from 1800 pesos, which vary depending on the seasons and airline offers.

Acapulco travel guide

Notably Acapulco is developed in three stagesAcapulco T.traditional, Acapulco Dorado and Acapulco Diamantein each of them you will find different activities, accommodations and above all prices.

Acapulco is divided into zones with different attractions and prices (Visit Acapulco Travel)

One of the most outstanding areas to stay is the Acapulco Dorado, a perfect combination between the traditional and the modern. If you are looking to be close to the airport and enjoy beautiful beaches, the Acapulco Diamante area will be an excellent option.

In the Punta Diamante area, there are the renowned hotels of Mundo Imperial, such as the Princess, the Pierre and the Palace.

Here you can find rooms from 2000 MXN or 100 USD. To know more details about prices and services.

What to do in Acapulco?

Now, what can you do in Acapulco once you get there? In addition to enjoying its beaches.

the ravinea 45-meter-high cliff with a 7-meter-wide channel, has become famous for spectacular diving since 1934.

La Quebrada is the most famous attraction in Acapulco (Visit Acapulco Travel)

The show times in 2023 are: 1:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., every day. The entrance fee is 40 Mexican pesos for adults (less than 2 USD) and 15 pesos for children.

The Historic Museum of Acapulco Fort of San Diego, a maritime fortification from the 17th century, it is another unmissable place to learn about the history of the city. The cost of access is 65 pesos.

For those looking to cool off and have fun in the water, the El Rollo water park has an approximate entrance fee of 250 MXN for adults and 200 MXN for children with a height between 90 and 120 cm.

You can not stop visiting La Roqueta Island, located near the beaches of Caleta and Caletilla. Prices vary depending on what is included, but generally range from 100 to 300 MXN.

How much does it cost to stay in Acapulco?

As for accommodation, the cost may vary depending on the area, proximity to the beach and places of interest. We recommend looking for options through agencies such as booking.com.

You will find three-star accommodations starting at 900 pesos per night per person, and five-star options that exceed 5,700 pesos per night per person.