A year before the Summer Games, the World Swimming Federation is making it possible for Russian and Belarusian swimmers to return – against resistance from Europe and to the surprise of the German officials. “During the last World Championships in Japan, it was said that the admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes is not an issue as long as the acts of war continue unchanged,” said Vice President Kai Morgenroth of the German Swimming Association (DSV) on Tuesday to the SID: “Our position this was and remains clear, the astonishment about the current development is correspondingly great.”

The DSV is not alone in its rejection. The continental association LEN reported in a letter to its members that “the concern in Europe” about the re-admission “was expressed at this point in time”. Those involved from Europe “did not support this part of the decision”.

On Monday evening, the world association World Aquatics announced: Russians and Belarusians may again take part in competitions as neutral athletes under certain conditions – in accordance with the recommendation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). World Aquatics justified the decision, among other things, with the result of a survey in which 67 percent of the athletes are said to have spoken out in favor of a return. However, the mood is questionable. According to reports, it should have been possible to fill out the questionnaires several times, but not all athletes are said to have actually received them. In addition, not only competitive athletes took part in the survey, but also junior and so-called Masters athletes, i.e. former and hobby swimmers of all ages.

Russians and Belarusians should be allowed to start again for the first time at the World Cup in Budapest (October 20th to 22nd), according to the letter from the LEN. In Berlin (October 6th to 8th) they would not be there, but participation in the World Cup in February in Qatar would be possible – and with it the qualification for the Olympic Games in Paris.

Among other things, the “neutral” athletes are prohibited from wearing national colours, flags and symbols, and anthems will also not be played. They must not be associated with the military, must not support the war, and are excluded from team competitions. In addition, only one athlete from Russia and Belarus is allowed per competition. It is also important to comply with a standard for anti-doping measures.