This weekend a Nintendo Live event was held in the city of Seattlewhich made available to fans some demos to play and also competitive tournaments in popular titles such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and splatoon 3. However, there was something that caught the attention of veteran people in the industry.

That was precisely an orchestral concert in which the most famous melodies in the world of Mario and Zeldait is even one of the first times in which the main theme of Tears of the Kingdom. As for the part of Mariowas a little more modest, since classical pieces were played and some other of Galaxy.

Check the video:

Something worth mentioning is that apparently the concert called as Symphony of The Goddesses no longer exists, this was the official way to listen to the music of the saga in Zelda live and who came a few times to Mexico. Some fans have wondered if he will return, since in 2017 they gave the last tour with the main game of this moment, Breath of the Wild.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: This event looked really cool, there was even quality merchandise that the company was selling at the venue. Too bad it was not the place to give news of the company’s news.