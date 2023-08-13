After the brief uprising against the Russian military leadership, the Mercenary group Wagner under financial pressure according to British intelligence information. The Wagner Group is likely to face downsizing and restructuring primarily to save on payroll costs, it said British Ministry of Defence on Sunday in his daily intelligence update on the online platform X.

Since the uprising in June, the Russian state has acted against other business interests of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, the ministry reported. “There is a realistic possibility that the Kremlin will no longer fund the group“, it was said. If the Russian state stops paying the mercenaries, the authorities in Belarus would be the second most likely donor. However, this would place a significant and potentially unwelcome strain on manageable Belarusian funds, the British wrote.

Since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, the British Ministry of Defense has published daily updates on the course of the war, based on intelligence information. With this, the British government wants to both counteract Russian representations and keep allies in line. Moscow accuses London of a targeted disinformation campaign.