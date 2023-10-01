Berlin (dpa)

Philipp Lahm, the former captain of the German national football team, said that he expects a lot from Julian Nagelsmann, the new coach of the “Machines” national team.

The player who won the World Cup in Brazil in 2014 with the German national team wrote in his column in the German weekly newspaper Die Zeit, “Julian Nagelsmann was entrusted with the task of giving the German national team the required balance and stability, as well as continuity and finding an appropriate way of playing, as well as exploiting the team’s enormous potential.”

“All of that has been missing recently,” Lam explained.

Lahm added that Nagelsmann, the former German coach of Bayern Munich, has already shown that he is “extraordinarily talented, but he has not yet proven that he is capable of developing a major team.”

Nagelsmann was appointed technical director of the German national team, succeeding Hansi Flick, who was dismissed from his position last month, after a series of bad results for the team, including the exit from the group stage of the World Cup finals in Qatar in 2022, for the second edition in a row. Lahm also stressed that the German Football Association should bear less financial risks in the future when hiring any coach.

Lahm, head of the organizing committee for the upcoming European Nations Cup (Euro 2024), scheduled to be held in Germany next summer, noted: “Maybe there is nothing you can do about the economic dynamics in clubs competing for the best players and coaches. But federations such as the German Football Association should oppose salary abuses.” “Spending more than two million euros ($12.2 million) annually, or slightly more depending on success, is not necessary,” Lamm wrote.

Nagelsmann had signed a contract with Bayern Munich until 2026, but the German League champion for the last 11 seasons decided to suddenly dismiss him from leading the team last March. According to news reports, Nagelsmann agreed to reduce his salary to take over the job with the German national team.