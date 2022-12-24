Ukraine live blog: Kyiv: Russians demolish theaters in occupied Mariupol

https://www.faz.net/aktuell/politik/ukraine-liveticker-kiew-russen-reissen-theater-im-besetzten-mariupol-ab-18495964.html
Russian occupying forces are said to have demolished the destroyed theater in Mariupol in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region.
Image: dpa
Hundreds of people seeking protection were killed in the Russian attack on the theater in March ++++ Cardinal Marx warns: prevent spirals of violence +++ Selenskyj warns of increased Russian attacks on the holidays +++ all developments in the live blog.