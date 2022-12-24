The Municipal Sports Institute of Ahome launched the call for the Municipal phase of the Conade National Games.

In a press conference held at the IMDA offices, the municipal sports authorities announced the details of the call.

Present at the meeting with the media were: the General Director of IMDA Felipe Juárez Sotothe Operational Director Edgar Acosta and the Sports Development Coordinator José Pablo García.

The governing body of sport in Ahome will convene 25 disciplines in which the participation of 1500 athletes is expected.

The summoned disciplines are: Chess, Open Water, Athletics, Badminton, Breaking, 3×3 Basketball, Basketball, Baseball, Bowling, Boxing, Cycling, Climbing, Association Soccer, Fronton, Women’s Artistic Gymnastics, Handball, Karate Do, Associated Wrestling, Swimming, Softball, Taekwando, Tennis, Archery, Triathlon, Indoor Volleyball and Beach Volleyball.

The zonal stage will take place in January and Ahome integrates region 1 together with the municipalities of El Fuerte and Choix.

On January 31 will be the registration of the Ahomense delegation who will participate in the state stage scheduled for the months of February and March.