When nitrogen minister Christianne van der Wal received so much criticism in June last year about her ‘nitrogen map’, her reassuring response was always: this was not policy imposed from above. Her ministry had only formulated ‘directive reduction targets’. The provinces would have one year to devise concrete measures for each area. The controversial color card is now off the table – mediator Johan Remkes also had great difficulty with it – but the assignment to the provinces to concretise the nitrogen policy before 1 July still applies. And that deadline is tight.

“July 1 has become the symbol of will and must,” says nitrogen deputy and CDA party leader Henk Jumelet in Drenthe. “We will then submit a very first 1.0 version and then we will hear about it. We have done our homework, the government has not”.

He refers to the lack of clarity from the cabinet about the Agricultural Agreement, whether or not the PAS reports (farming companies whose permits have been withdrawn by the Council of State) have been legalized, the buy-out schemes and a digital tools which farmers could see if they were a peak loader, and which should have been there already.

A different wind is blowing

It is not only the cabinet’s lack of clarity that makes it so difficult for provinces to come up with their ‘area plans’ for nitrogen approach before 1 July. Politically, a different wind has started to blow. Since the parliamentary elections of March 15, the current provincial governments have been caretaker – they can therefore no longer decide on major issues. And the newly elected Provincial Council is dominated by the BoerBurgerBeweging, which wants to get rid of government policy precisely in the field of nitrogen. As the largest faction, BBB has taken the initiative in all provinces in the formation process that has meanwhile begun.

In addition, the cabinet leaves great doubts about the second deadline that is important in the nitrogen dossier: 2030, the year in which nitrogen emissions must be halved. After the huge loss last month, the ruling party CDA has stipulated within the coalition to renegotiate that year. BBB wants to stick to the deadline of 2035 anyway. Breaking open the coalition agreement will not start before the new provincial governments have been formed.

2030 is not the only uncertain factor. “The Agricultural Agreement, the buy-out arrangements, it is all postponed, but July 1 remains,” says Jumelet. “Preparing the area plans in an orderly manner with all parties involved and the Provincial Council: that is simply not possible. We don’t give in more than we can.”

Read also: ‘There is no nitrogen policy’



No more than a concept

That sound can be heard more often: what the provinces hand in on July 1 is no more than a ‘set-up’, ‘draft proposal’ or a ‘state of affairs’. Only the province of Overijssel submitted a first version in January. An area plan in outline, therefore, because the essential components are still missing. “The form” of the area program to be submitted “is free,” says Drenthe VVD party leader Willemien Meeuwissen. “It doesn’t have to be a detailed plan, we don’t have that at all.”

In fact, no one is heading towards the 2030 deadline, as was clearly instructed in the recently sent instruction from the cabinet to the provinces, as evidenced by a tour of the provinces. “We have areas where we will reach 2030 and areas where we will not even reach 2070,” says party leader Jo-Annes de Bat of the CDA (second party in Zeeland). “It makes no sense to talk about that, but we assume 2035.”

That year has been included in the current law, and fits in seamlessly with BBB’s hard requirement, which has recently made 2030 ‘off the table’ the election theme. VVD minister Van der Wal is now preparing a new nitrogen law in which the early deadline of 2030 will be stated, unless the CDA manages to get that coalition agreement off the table.

In North Brabant they adhere to their own deadline of 2024, says VVD party leader Martijn van Gruijthuijsen. “2030/2035 is a discussion in The Hague that is of no use to me in Brabant. We would prefer that Brabant will be unlocked as early as next year. We have our own barn deadline in mid-2024 with our own objectives and ambitions.” With this ‘stable deadline’, farmers in Brabant must have made their stables low-emission by new floors by next year.

The loose frameworks about what exactly must be submitted on 1 July lead to different interpretations of that deadline everywhere. Robert Kaijser, vice-chairman of the BBB in South Holland: “Soon twelve provinces will come up with twelve different plans, and then national policy will have to be made of them. It should be the other way around: we are waiting for national policy. And we don’t know that now.”

This undermines the administrative value of July 1. CU deputy Johan Hamster from Groningen. “It takes time to take a serious step. The first quarter of 2024 is the first moment that we will actually deliver something.”

Most provinces say they will continue with their plans despite the uncertainties. In fact, they work around The Hague wherever possible. For example, the Provincial Council of North Holland has made extra money available to facilitate the voluntary buy-out of farmers. The province of Gelderland has also bought up several calf farms and thus created nitrogen space.

Conflicting signals

In the meantime, the government continues to send conflicting signals. In the parliamentary debate last week about the deadlock in the cabinet, Prime Minister Rutte quite adamantly advised the provinces to focus on 2030 when formulating their plans. “Because that is the political agreement we have made as a coalition.”

A month ago, shortly after the parliamentary elections, Van der Wal told journalists that the provincial area plans “do not have to be set in stone”. “There is always the possibility to adjust plans.”

In collaboration with: Marko de Haan, Claudia Kammer, Denise Retera, Karel Smouter, Marit Willemsen and Oscar Vermeer.