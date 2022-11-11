Tel Aviv (agencies)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog intends to formally ask former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government, after consulting for three days with all political parties in parliament, a spokesman for the president said yesterday. Herzog will formally ask Netanyahu to form a government tomorrow, Sunday, so that he will have 28 days to form a government, and there is the possibility of asking for 14 days if necessary.

Bloomberg News reported that Netanyahu’s Likud party won the highest number of votes on November 1.

It is widely expected that he will participate with the “Religious Zionism” party and the two Orthodox parties in Israel, “Shas and the United Torah Judaism”. The “Religious Zionism” party led by Bezalel Smotrich wants to introduce comprehensive changes, including weakening the judicial system. According to media reports, a new government is expected to be formed by next week. The new parliament is scheduled to be sworn in next Tuesday.

The statement said that 64 members of the 120-seat Knesset recommended the president choose Netanyahu. This right-wing coalition would give Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, the opportunity to return to office after less than 18 months in opposition.

It is noteworthy that the last elections were the fifth that Israel witnessed in three and a half years, after the collapse of a coalition that included eight parties in June after losing the majority after only 12 months in power.