From the G-7 summit in Hiroshima, Ukrainian President Zelenskyj is bringing more help, including new weapons. In the meantime, the battle for Bakhmut continues in Ukraine – at least according to information from Kiev. The overview.

Dhe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj has seen the G-7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, as a success for his country. “The focus was on Ukraine, the respect for all Ukrainians was special,” said Zelenskyj in his evening video address on Sunday. As evidence of international support, he cited meetings with other leaders at the Hiroshima summit.

Washington wants to release the deliveries of Western fighter jets that Kiev has long been demanding. US President Joe Biden also announced the release of another aid package for Ukraine. However, Moscow criticized the G-7 resolutions as anti-Russian.

The EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels on Monday. Here, too, it is about help for Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia. Meanwhile, around 15 months after the Russian war of aggression began, the situation in the hard-fought city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine remains unclear.

Dispute over the capture of Bakhmut

Moscow and Kiev take opposing positions on the question of whether Bakhmut was conquered by the Russians or not. On Saturday, the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigoschin, announced the capture. Later, the regular military also announced the conquest. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the distribution of medals.