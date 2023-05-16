The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced that the country has joined the NATO Cyber ​​Defense Center

Ukraine joined the NATO Cyber ​​Defense Cooperation Center (CCDCOE). This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in Twitter.

“Today, at the headquarters of the NATO Cooperative Cyber ​​Defense Center of Excellence in Tallinn, the national flag of Ukraine was officially raised, which marks the official accession of Ukraine to the CCDCOE,” the publication says.

Kyiv thanked the countries of the specified division of the alliance for the invitation. Ukraine also separately expressed its gratitude to Estonia for its support on the way to joining the center.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the alliance to make a positive decision on the country’s membership at the bloc’s July summit. In addition, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that only NATO can guarantee Kyiv’s security. According to him, Ukraine expects a real practical and political push towards joining the alliance.